Pima Animal Care Center reopens Tuesday, Jan. 24

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PAAC) is reopening after closing Monday due to a potential outbreak among dogs.
It announced Tuesday morning their plans to resume adoption and foster services. However, PAAC staff did want to clarify a few things.
Dog-to-dog meet and greets are not allowed until Monday, Jan. 30.
If anyone adopts a PAAC dog, they should also keep it separated from existing pets for two weeks.
Follow these tips to keep stray animals safe:
- Work the Neighborhood
- Post the pet on Petco Love Lost
- Check for identification
- Check social media
Sign up to foster a pet animal at PAAC's website.
——-
