Pima Animal Care Center reopens Tuesday, Jan. 24

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PAAC) is reopening after closing Monday due to a potential outbreak among dogs.

It announced Tuesday morning their plans to resume adoption and foster services. However, PAAC staff did want to clarify a few things.

Dog-to-dog meet and greets are not allowed until Monday, Jan. 30.

If anyone adopts a PAAC dog, they should also keep it separated from existing pets for two weeks.

Follow these tips to keep stray animals safe:



Work the Neighborhood Post the pet on Petco Love Lost Check for identification Check social media

Sign up to foster a pet animal at PAAC's website.