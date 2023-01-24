Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

Pima Animal Care Center reopens Tuesday, Jan. 24

Had closed to prevent potential outbreak
If you’re planning to buy a furry friend as a gift this holiday season, you may want to think twice before you commit. Taking on the responsibility may be a surprise for some, but keep some PACC tips in mind.
Pima Animal Care Center relies on volunteers to provide service to the pets at the shelter. Between 775 - 1,000 volunteers contribute a total of 62,000-80,000 hours each year according to PACC.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 14:26:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PAAC) is reopening after closing Monday due to a potential outbreak among dogs.

It announced Tuesday morning their plans to resume adoption and foster services. However, PAAC staff did want to clarify a few things.

Dog-to-dog meet and greets are not allowed until Monday, Jan. 30.

If anyone adopts a PAAC dog, they should also keep it separated from existing pets for two weeks.

Follow these tips to keep stray animals safe:

  1. Work the Neighborhood
  2. Post the pet on Petco Love Lost
  3. Check for identification
  4. Check social media

Sign up to foster a pet animal at PAAC's website.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE