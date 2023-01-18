PACC closes through Friday due to strep zoo spread

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center will be closed to the public for the rest of the week due to spread of strep zoo.

The first positive test was found Jan. 12. Several other dogs tested positive or showed symptoms. All dogs at PACC have received antibiotics.

Anyone who has adopted or fostered a dog from PACC since Jan. 5 should monitor the dog for symptoms, which include discharge from the nose, coughing and depression.

During the closure, PACC will only accept emergency pet intakes.

To contact Animal Protection Services, call (5200 724-5900.

Dogs that have not been exposed and are eligible for foster care will still be available. To apply to foster one, apply here.

----