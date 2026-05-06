Pickleball Players Thank Tucson Officials After Reaching Agreement on Udall Park Courts

TUCSON, Arizona — Pickleball enthusiasts gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday holding “thank you” signs, marking a sharp turnaround from the protests that unfolded at Udall Park just last month.

Last month, frustrated players chanted “No pay to play” in opposition to a proposed fee structure from Tucson Parks and Recreation. On Wednesday, the mood was celebratory after city officials reached a resolution with the local pickleball community.

“We’re just here to thank the city,” said Leonard Finkel, a contributor to Tucson Area Pickleball (TAP).Under the new five-year agreement, TAP — a nonprofit organization — will oversee operations and maintenance of the Udall Park pickleball courts. The city will continue to handle exterior areas beyond the fence line.

“If they did what they wanted to do — they’d probably lose a hundred thousand dollars,” Finkel said, referring to the city’s original pay-to-play proposal.

Finkel credited Paul Cunningham as among those who helped broker the resolution. “Without him getting involved, we wouldn’t have come to this resolution,” he said.

The deal allows TAP to seek sponsors and raise funds for court improvements. Plans call for at least three new courts. To support ongoing maintenance and expansion, the organization is asking regular players to contribute a minimum of $25 to the nonprofit — a model some players have described as “pay to stay free.”

“It’s a stewardship instead of management,” Finkel explained. “They gave us the ability to get sponsors and raise money for new courts.”

Finkel said the community response has been overwhelmingly positive. “Everybody is happy. My phone is ringing off the hook.”The group plans to celebrate the agreement with a party at the Udall courts this Friday.

The resolution appears to have satisfied both city officials and the growing pickleball community, which has seen rapid growth in the Tucson area in recent years.