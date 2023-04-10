Pickle Pizza? Pima County Fair to feature unique food combinations

Have you ever wanted to layer a pizza with your favorite snack food, or try your favorite cereal on a chicken sandwich? The Pima County Fair has you covered.

The Pima County Fair is unveiling its food options leading up to the big event which debuts April 20.

One interesting combination is Hot Cheetos cheese and pickle pizza — yes, you read that right.

Pima County Fair Hot Cheetos Cheese and Pickle Pizza

It's a New York-style pizza featuring a white dill ranch sauce in lieu of tomato sauce. The pie is topped off with crunchy, thick-cut dill pickles and a sprinkling of Hot Cheetos as well as a drizzle of the same white dill ranch.

One of the more unique flavor combinations can be found in the "Captain Chicken Sandwich."

The sandwich features a double-fried chicken breast topped with a honey raspberry glaze and, of course, Captain Crunch cereal. Fair organizers compare this to the taste of chicken and waffles — adding that the peanut butter from the cereal is a good complement to the crispy chicken.

Pima County Fair Captain Crunch chicken sandwich

You can enter the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes by watching the Morning Blend on KGUN 9 and reading here.

