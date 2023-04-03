Pima County Fair begins Thursday, April 20

In the video player: Taste-testing foods at last year's Pima County Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — April is here, and that means the Pima County Fair isn't too far off.

The fairgrounds will open its gates this year to southern Arizonans on Thursday, April 20 - Sunday, April 30.

The Pima County Website is live online, with ticket purchases, concert upgrades and carnival ride tickets available for sale.

The fair has also announced its dates for unlimited ride wristband nights:



Thursday, April 20

Wednesday, April 26

Thursday, April 27

Wristbands are only available for purchase at the fairgrounds and will cost $40, though the fair will be holding giveaways on its social media platforms this week.

KGUN 9 will be giving away ride wristbands and fair tickets soon. Stay tuned for information on how to enter to win!

Performance schedule: Lil Jon performing at Pima County Fair April 20

Additional fair discounts include:



Weekday 'Funpass' deal—10 rides or 10 games for $20, which can be purchased on the website through Wednesday, April 19

Free order of Piggly Fries Mondays - Fridays until 5 p.m. for fairgoers who download the Pima County Fair App

Free Admission Sunday, April 23 and Sunday, April 30 until noon with a donation of three canned food items

$6 admission Monday, April 24



Regular adult admission for the 2023 fair is $11. Youth 6 - 12 years old and seniors receive $6 admission.

The Pima County Fair is open 3 - 11 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays .