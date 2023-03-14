Lil Jon performing at Pima County Fair April 20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair announced its concert lineup taking place on the Budweiser Stage Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, April 29.

Lil Jon, famous for songs such as "Yeah!" and "Turn Down for What," will perform on April 20 at 8 p.m. followed by an '80's rock invasion April 21 with Stephen of Ratt, Great White and Slaughter.

More performances include:

Ginuwine, Ying Yan Twins and Paul Wall - April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Uncle Kracker - April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Lee Greenwood - April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Jeremy Camp - April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

24kGOLDN - April 27 at 8 p.m.

Jordan Davis April 29 at 8 p.m.

Regular fair admission includes access to the concert and upgraded tickets are available but must be purchased separately.

More information can be found on the fair's website.