Phoenix Fire Department rescues person from car in canal

Posted at 2:18 PM, Feb 22, 2023
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — A person was rescued after driving a vehicle a canal, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

The car was found in a canal near Central Ave. and Baseline Rd.

PFD says the person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

