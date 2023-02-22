Phoenix Fire Department rescues person from car in canal

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — A person was rescued after driving a vehicle a canal, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

The car was found in a canal near Central Ave. and Baseline Rd.

STORIES FROM LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS:



PFD says the person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Firefighters have rescued and individual from their vehicle after they drove into a canal located near Central Ave & Baseline Rd. The patient was quickly extricated and transported to the hospital for precautionary measures. pic.twitter.com/APYL14XNrF — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) February 22, 2023