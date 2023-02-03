Tucson Fire Department controls 2-alarm fire at Broadway and Pantano

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A building fire at 7877 E. Broadway Blvd., in the shopping center where the Sprouts Farmers Market is located, broke out late Thursday afternoon.

Tucson Fire Department was on location near the grocery store a little after 5 p.m., and reported shortly after that the fire was controlled.

TFD says the fire was not located inside the Sprouts store. They speculated an A/C motor in a utility room was the cause.

They are asking the public to avoid the area near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Pantano Road.