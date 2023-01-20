Tucson Fire Department extinguishes house fire on Janet Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department battled and extinguished a house fire Friday on South Janet Avenue, near the intersection of Broadway and Rosemont Boulevards.

Tucson Fire Department

According to TFD, fire crews arrived at the location around 1 p.m. Spokespeople for TFD say the fire likely started in the back yard.

TFD says the occupants—two people and a dog—safely left the house without harm.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. TFD asks that the public keep clear of the area.

