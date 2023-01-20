Tucson Fire Department extinguishes house fire on Janet Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department battled and extinguished a house fire Friday on South Janet Avenue, near the intersection of Broadway and Rosemont Boulevards.
According to TFD, fire crews arrived at the location around 1 p.m. Spokespeople for TFD say the fire likely started in the back yard.
TFD says the occupants—two people and a dog—safely left the house without harm.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. TFD asks that the public keep clear of the area.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.