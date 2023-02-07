Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

East Coast Super Subs building caught on fire

TFD works a fire at 9th and Park, formerly East Coast Super Subs. Video courtesy TFD.
ecss.png
Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 19:07:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire near Park Avenue and 9th Street Monday afternoon.

The fire was in the building that was formerly home to East Coast Super Subs.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

If there are further updates, KGUN 9 will share them here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE