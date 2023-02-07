East Coast Super Subs building caught on fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire near Park Avenue and 9th Street Monday afternoon.
The fire was in the building that was formerly home to East Coast Super Subs.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
If there are further updates, KGUN 9 will share them here.
