Pedestrian hit on Irvington off-ramp

Posted at 3:35 PM, Jun 05, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a pedestrian hit near Interstate 19 and Irvington Road.

The pedestrian was hit on an off-ramp and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers are still on scene.

