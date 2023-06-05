Pedestrian hit on Irvington off-ramp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a pedestrian hit near Interstate 19 and Irvington Road.
The pedestrian was hit on an off-ramp and was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Troopers are still on scene.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further details.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.