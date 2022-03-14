Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian hit by car near Ina and Shannon Monday

An Ina Road wreck slowed Ina Road traffic Monday.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 15:06:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A car wreck slowed Ina Road traffic Monday.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Ina between Shannon and Mona Lisa.

There was no timetable for the wreck to clear.

La Chollla and Cortaro worked as alternates.

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO - OPERATION

REPORT A PROBLEM WITH OUR ROADS