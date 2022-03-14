Pedestrian hit by car near Ina and Shannon Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A car wreck slowed Ina Road traffic Monday.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Ina between Shannon and Mona Lisa.
There was no timetable for the wreck to clear.
La Chollla and Cortaro worked as alternates.
