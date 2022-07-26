PCSD: Wreck shuts down Sahuarita Road in both directions Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wreck shut down a portion of Sahuarita Road Tuesday.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a scene near West Sahuarita Road and South Sycamore Ridge Trail.
Sahuarita Road was closed in both directions at the intersection.
There was no timetable for the road to reopen.
