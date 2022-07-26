Watch Now
PCSD: Wreck shuts down Sahuarita Road in both directions Tuesday

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a scene near West Sahuarita Road and South Sycamore Ridge Trail.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 11:46:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wreck shut down a portion of Sahuarita Road Tuesday.

Sahuarita Road was closed in both directions at the intersection.

There was no timetable for the road to reopen.

