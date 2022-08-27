Watch Now
PCSD: Suspects from the murder of James Sanchez arrested

One suspect remains
Sanchez was known for his sense of humor and ability to give back to those less fortunate, that proving true up until his very last breath.
Posted at 6:39 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 21:55:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has five of six suspects in custody for the murder of James Sanchez as of Aug. 25.

16-year-old Sanchez was killed in a park in Catalina late on Tuesday, June 21.

Five of the six suspects have been arrested by police and charged with murder in the first degree, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.

PCSD believes the last the remaining suspect has fled the area and has been identified as 18-year-old Zachary Connor.

PCSD is looking for 18-year-old Zachary Connor in connection with the June 21 murder of 16-year-old James Sanchez.

A warrant for Connor's arrest has been issued. Detectives are asking for help in locating the last suspect in this case.

The arrestees are as follows:

  • 21-year-old Joseph Nolan
  • 19-year-old Drake Nolan
  • 18-year-old Paul Rodriguez
  • 19-year-old Richard Miller

The fifth suspect is a 16-year-old male.

Joseph Nolan was attempting to flee when he was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol Agents near Coolidge, Ariz.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers caught Miller at the Port of Nogales.

Anyone with information on this crime or Connor's location is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

