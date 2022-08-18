Tucson mom pleads for public to help find her son's killer

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's been almost two months since a teen was fatally shot in Catalina, with an investigation still underway, authorities have not identified a suspect.

James Sanchez died from his injuries after he was shot back in June at a park. His mother says her 16-year-old son was at the park with a friend who told her Sanchez had planned on buying a gold chain from someone. Something she says her son and a lot of other teens frequently did with sneakers or clothes.

"James, like I said, he liked to buy things cheaper, to use them for a little while, then resell it," Gomez said. "A lot of kids do that, especially with shoes. So I guess he was told they had a chain, a gold chain and they wanted you know, whatever amount was cheaper than the store."

Sanchez was known for his sense of humor and ability to give back to those less fortunate, that proving true up until his very last breath.

"He saved five lives," Melissa Gomez, Sanchez's mother said. "He saved a boy under 12. From what I remember, his heart is in Phoenix."

According to the Pima County Sheriff Department, six suspects were seen walking away from the park and are believed to be walking away from the scene on camera.

Deputies said on Tuesday, June 21, shortly after 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place in reference to a shooting. Initial information provided by the 9-1-1 caller was his friend was shot at a park and he was transporting him to a hospital. The victim, identified as 16-year-old James Sanchez, succumbed to his injuries. The suspects fled the scene prior to deputies arriving.

The suspects are described as:

First suspect is seen wearing no mask, grey shirt, and dark colored jeans along with a longboard.

Second suspect is wearing a long sleeve shirt (possibly a flannel), jeans, white shoes, and a black mask.

Third suspect is wearing a black shirt, white shoes, white basketball shoes and a red shirt over his face.

Fourth suspect is wearing black pants, a black sweater, light colored shoes, and a white mask.

Fifth suspect is wearing grey shorts, black long sleeve, white shoes, and white mask.

Sixth suspect is wearing all black, white hat and brown boots.

KGUN 9 worked with a digital forensic specialist to enhance the photos.

"I know, it seems like a Southside kid that was starting trouble over there," Gomez shared. "But that wasn't it. He was lured over there. These boys over there [are] walking around your town and who knows who else is going to cross them wrong, and your child isn't going to be here... I love him very much. And he knows he's my best friend. So until I find these boys and they're in jail. I won't give up on him."

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation and are asking for assistance in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88-CRIME, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88-CRIME (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.

