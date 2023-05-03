PCSD: Shots fired near Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of shots fired near Oracle Road.
The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Rudasill Road and Oracle Road.
According to PCSD, all parties involved in the incident have been identified, and there is no threat to the public.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
