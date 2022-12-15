PCSD: Magee Road closed at La Canada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Westbound Magee Road is closed at La Cananda Drive as of about 10:35 a.m., according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies say a crash happened at the intersection.
Drivers are encouraged to find a different route, as traffic is delayed.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.
