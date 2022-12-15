Watch Now
PCSD: Magee Road closed at La Canada

Pima County Sheriff's Department
David Kasdan
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 11:02 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 13:02:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Westbound Magee Road is closed at La Cananda Drive as of about 10:35 a.m., according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say a crash happened at the intersection.

Drivers are encouraged to find a different route, as traffic is delayed.

