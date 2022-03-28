Watch
PCSD looks for 77-year-old missing vulnerable man

According to the department, 77-year-old George Sayers was last seen at 1 a.m. in the 8800 block of East Snyder Road.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 09:10:26-04

TUCOSN, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing vulnerable man.

Sayers is 5-11 and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He drives a blue 2020 Jeep Renegade with Arizona license plate 123 FLG.

Those with information should call 911.

