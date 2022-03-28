PCSD looks for 77-year-old missing vulnerable man

TUCOSN, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing vulnerable man.
According to the department, 77-year-old George Sayers was last seen at 1 a.m. in the 8800 block of East Snyder Road.
Sayers is 5-11 and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.
He drives a blue 2020 Jeep Renegade with Arizona license plate 123 FLG.
Those with information should call 911.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.