PCSD looking for missing father and son

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is looking for 67-year-old John Euber and 34-year-old Jeffrey Euber.

PCSD says they were last seen on November 18th, 2022 in the 10000 block of East Snyder Creek.

Deputies say they are traveling in a 2013 Red Dodge Grand Caravan, Arizona License Plate BHR 2638.

John Euber:

PCSD John Euber

Height: 5’ 8”

Weight: 170 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Gray

Last seen wearing: Sweatshirt and khaki pants

Jeffrey Euber :

PCSD Jeffrey Euber

Height: 6’ 00”

Weight: 175 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Last seen wearing: Prescription glasses, tan sweater, and blue jeans

If you have information on his whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.