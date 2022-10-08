PCSD looking for a man that kidnapped a 7-year-old girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is looking for a man that kidnapped a 7-year-old girl.
On October 7th, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to reports of a distressed 7-year-old-child near the 8600 block of South Nogales Highway.
According to PCSD when they spoke with the child she told them she had been abducted near her home by a man in a vehicle and was released a short time later.
Deputies say the child was not injured.
The suspect description:
- Hispanic male, heavy set, patchy beard, and a dark complexion
- Tattoo on the back and a tattoo of a tiger with “sharp sticks” on the forearm (possibly the right forearm)
- Last seen wearing all black with a white and black hat
- Spoke both English and Spanish
The suspect vehicle:
- Older two-door pickup metallic in color, possible grey/primer or metallic gold
- The vehicle had damage, no tint on the windows, and a black interior
Detectives are asking that anyone with information about this incident call 9-1-1.
