25-year-old in custody for kidnapping of 7-year-old-girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 28th, 2022 around 8:00 p.m. detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) arrested 25-year-old Carlos Ortega.

According to PCSD Ortega was identified as the suspect in the kidnapping that occurred on Nogales Highway on October 7th, 2022.

Ortega was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Charges:



Kidnapping

Aggravated Assault

Custodial Interference

