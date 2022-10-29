25-year-old in custody for kidnapping of 7-year-old-girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 28th, 2022 around 8:00 p.m. detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) arrested 25-year-old Carlos Ortega.
According to PCSD Ortega was identified as the suspect in the kidnapping that occurred on Nogales Highway on October 7th, 2022.
Ortega was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
Charges:
- Kidnapping
- Aggravated Assault
- Custodial Interference
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.