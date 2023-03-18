PCSD: Crash at the intersection of Palo Verde Road and Irvington Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responds to a crash on Palo Verde Road and Irvington Road.
The intersection is completely closed at Palo Verde Road and Irvington Road.
Drivers should expect delays.
PCSD asks driver to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
