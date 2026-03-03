Party for Socialism and Liberation protests against strikes in Iran

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 40 people gathered in front of a federal building in downtown Tucson as the Tucson Party for Socialism and Liberation held a protest against President Donald Trump's actions in Iran. Protesters said the U.S. should be spending money on things like healthcare instead of strikes on Iran.

Meanwhile, President Trump is warning Iran about even bigger strikes that could last four to five weeks or longer.

As of Monday, six U.S. service members have been killed by an Iranian strike. Several hundred people in Iran also died, according to the Red Crescent Society. Trump said 49 Iranian leaders were killed by the U.S.

Drew Fellows, a Party for Socialism and Liberation Tucson organizer, blamed Trump's administration for the violence.

"We're seeing the same playbook that we saw back in the early 2000s with Iraq," Fellows said. "They're putting the lives of at least 50,000 U.S. troops in danger.”

Trump addressed the deaths of U.S. service members by giving his condolences to them and their families.

"As one nation we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation," Trump said.

Fellows called on elected officials to act by ending the conflict in Iran.

"We need to call upon our leaders to end the violence, to end war," he said.

Trump said a goal of the U.S.-Israeli attack was a change to the Iranian regime and called on the Iranian people to rise up against their own government. Trump also spoke about the target of the strikes.

"This wretched and vile man had the blood of hundreds, and even thousands of Americans on his hands and was responsible for the slaughter of countless thousands of innocent people all across many countries," Trump said.

CNN reported that Iran's Supreme Leader's regime committed unprecedented levels of violence. Trump described the intent of the military action.

"…deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against basically civilization," Trump commented.

Protester Hannah Glasston pushed back on the military approach and said the U.S. should not be engaging in any type of wars.

"We need to protect our people, but bombing Iran is not protection of any kind," Glasston said.

Trump said he hopes the war does not go on too long, but added a condition.

"They will continue until all of our objectives are achieved," Trump said.

Because of safety risks, the State Department is asking U.S. citizens throughout the Middle East to leave now.

