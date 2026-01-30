Parents react to TUSD school cancellations because of ICE protests

Over 20 Tucson Unified School District schools are canceling classes on Friday because teachers called out to participate in nationwide protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies.

The closures are affecting schools across the district, including Palo Verde High School on the East Side, as staff members are intending to exercise their right to free speech off campus on their own time.

The district said teachers are expected to avoid political activity on campus, but have the right to free speech off campus on their own time.

Jennifer Daelyn, who has a child at a TUSD preschool, supported the teachers' actions as a necessary form of civil disobedience.

"It is important to stand up, to disrupt the status quo sometimes, and that might mean walking out of school," Daelyn said.

She views the protests as an important lesson for students about civic engagement.

"Actions like walkouts or shutdowns are really important when you're trying to speak to an administration that has not listened," Daelyn said.

Daelyn said she saw her own child reflected in the undocumented students who may be affected by ICE enforcement.

"I see my kid in them. There are kids just like my kid who are affected by this, are being harmed by this," Daelyn said.

She emphasized the historical importance of protests in securing civil rights, like voting rights.

"Protests and disruptions have led to many of the rights that we enjoy," Daelyn said.

Tamara Anderson, whose son is autistic, opposes the closures and worries about their impact on students with disabilities.

"Why punish our younger kids for a day off of school when they don't realize why they're not going to school?” Anderson questioned.

She argued that the closures disproportionately harmed autistic and disabled students who rely on regular school services and routines.

"They're hurting the disabled. They're hurting the children with disabilities in our state," Anderson said.

Anderson said schools and businesses with resources for autistic kids provide crucial social and behavioral support for her son.

"Helps him learn how to interact with children his own age and control his behavior," Anderson said.

She worried that businesses closing in solidarity with the protests would also affect programs that help disabled individuals integrate into the workforce.

"That's a big thing that a lot of these protestors aren't realizing: is it's also closing down a lot of our businesses that help our children," Anderson said.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said he recognizes the importance of the First Amendment, but said it should be used at certain times.

"Students have the First Amendment right to peacefully protest, but it should be done after school hours. Teachers and other school personnel should not be a part of a protest during class time," Horne said.

