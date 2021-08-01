Parents of EMT shot in Silverlake Park thank health care workers, Tucson community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family of the 20-year-old EMT who died nearly two weeks after he was shot earlier this month at Silverlake Park has released a statement Saturday honoring him and thanking the community.

On July 30, AMR EMT 20-year-old Jacob Dindinger died nearly two weeks after he was shot in a fire-turned-shooting spree at Silverlake Park.

On July 18, Jacob was shot in the head after responding to a call at the park, where a man approached the AMR ambulance and shot Jacob and another EMT. Afterward, the man then drove to a house fire, where he then shot at bystanders and firefighters.

The house fire and shooting incident, has left four dead, including one person who died in the house fire, another person who was shot near the house fire, the suspect who was shot by Tucson Police, and Jacob.

Jacob was in the hospital in critical condition for nearly two weeks.

Below is a statement by the parents of Jacob, it reads:

We want to thank the ICU Doctors, Nurses and staff of Banner Tucson Hospital. They are truly Angels and we never doubted Jacob had the best care. May the love and compassion they showed our son be returned to you 100-fold.



In addition, the outpouring of love and prayers from the people of the City of Tucson, the State of Arizona and the rest of this great nation has sustained us throughout this time. It is so very much appreciated we have learned that there are so many great people in this country from the homeless man who immediately ran to help when Jake was shot to the thousands who have offered up prayers for his recovery. We are a nation of good, compassionate people that have more in common than we may believe.



We also thank our family, friends and Jakes friends who dropped everything to be here for us and to be by his side. They took care of us, fed us, comforted us in the darkest time in our lives.



Finally, we thank you our huge family at AMR and all the agencies that have come together for Jacob and us. You have been there with us every step of the way, helping us navigate the rough seas and the uncharted waters of this tragedy. Jacob was lucky to have found you and we are blessed to be a part of your family. James and Corrine Dindinger

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at half-staff in his honor.

