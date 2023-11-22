OVPD: Rollover crash on Oracle Road near Steam Pump Ranch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a rollover crash Tuesday involving two cars on Southbound Oracle Road, just south of Steam Pump Ranch.
One driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officers say the roadway cleared around 5:30 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
