OVPD: Crash involving multiple cars near La Canada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley Police responds to a crash involving multiple cars on Tangerine Road and La Canada Drive.
Three vehicles were involved one being a semi truck.
Police said there were minor injuries involved.
The Oro Valley Police Department notifies that eastbound Tangerine Road and northbound La Canada Drive are blocked.
Police advise to find an alternate route.
