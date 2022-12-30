Oro Valley Police Department looking to hire more 911 operators

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a common scene on television — our favorite crime fighting or first responders team running to the emergency with 911 in their ears.

"TV makes this job look like a really crazy experience.. but it's not that," Lindsay Dorman, a 911 dispatcher for the Town of Oro Valley, said. "It's a really rewarding experience."

Dorman spent a lot of time in the call center when she was growing up in Oro Valley.

"Both my parents were police officers and I grew up in Oro Valley so I spent a lot of time in this department," she said.

So she knows how this job impacts the community.

"It's super rewarding because you know you made a difference in someone's life whether it was a citizen or helping an officer get home to their families," she said.

Now, the town is looking for more people, who have prior experience as an operator, to join the team.

"There's a $3000 signing bonus and 80 hours of vacation and 80 of sick day right off the bat," Ben Johnson, the communications supervisor for Oro Valley, said.

If you're interested in becoming a 911 operator, Johnson encourages people to apply right away.

"Sometimes it's the things that the dispatchers in here figure out that lead to a person's safe return home," he said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

