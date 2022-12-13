Salvation Army Hospitality House initiates Operation Deep Freeze

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When temperatures get below 35, or 40 with rain, the Salvation Army Hospitality House offers a severe weather emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

This is what was previously known as Operation Deep Freeze. It’s now being called “Warming Hearts and Souls,” it's the first time it’s been in effect this winter season. People checking in don’t need an ID as they usually would to get in. Check in was from 2 - 5 p.m. today but as of 6 p.m., they were still letting in people seeking shelter because beds were still available.

Back in May, the 'Point in Time Count' reported over 1600 unsheltered persons in Tucson. Now, that many people could be faced with the cold temperatures for the night.

“You don’t want to move because you finally get a little bit of warmth. Your hands are stinging and your face is really numb. I’ve been there,” said Michelangelo Garcia. Garcia lost his apartment while fighting kidney disease in the hospital. He's staying in the shelter for his health.

“This is actually a blessing to be sheltered with the Salvation Army,” he said.

On nights with these extreme conditions, the Salvation Army allows people to check in from 2 - 5 p.m. so they can make it inside for dinner. They are allowed to stay for the night, or until the rain stops the following morning.

Tonight, only 30 total beds are available, but not for everyone. Dylan Stiles said he wouldn’t be let in because of his addiction to alcohol.

“It’s hard to walk to that door to go to detox because I can’t go without my alcohol. It’s a disease,” he said. “You wouldn’t understand it unless you lived it.”

There are usually blankets for people who aren’t allowed inside the shelter. Tonight, they don't have any blankets and are asking anyone who can donate to bring blankets or other warm clothes to the shelter.

