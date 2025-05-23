One-on-one with Rep. Ciscomani after vote in favor of 'Big Beautiful Bill'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early this morning, House Republicans voted to approve President Trump's legislative package—H.R.1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act—that combines tax breaks, spending cuts and border security.

Southeastern Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-6) voted with his party to approve the bill and send it to the Senate. I had a chance to sit down with him this afternoon after he returned to Tucson.

"I'm happy with it, yes absolutely because it starts getting the spending, that the country has been out of control on for so long, under both sides of the aisle," Ciscomani tells me. "Pat, this has been going on for over 50 years."

The congressman says he's pleased with the cuts made to federal spending, as well as making permanent tax cuts from Trump's first term in 2017. Ciscomani says the bill's passage in the house makes good on his campaign promises to remove taxes on tips and overtime wages.

"Also, an increase of the child tax credit. That's good for families as well," Ciscomani said. "So we've got a lot of things in there that puts more money back in pockets of the hardworking people of Arizona, and CD-6 specifically."

The Congressional Budget Office says the bill also touts nearly $700 billion in reduced spending on Medicaid.

Democrats argue millions will lose coverage because of a new work requirement written into the bill, with many opponents rallying against the bill outside of Ciscomani's Tucson office in recent months and again today.

"It makes sense for everyone when you say, 'hey lets have some work requirements for the able-bodied adults,' that they're able to work, they're in working age, they don't have dependents, they don't have kids that depend on them. So that we can protect it for the single moms, those with disabilities," Ciscomani said.

The bill would also provide $46.5 billion to revive construction of Trump's border wall, and $4 billion to hire 3,000 Border Patrol agents and 5,000 new customs officers. Additionally, it includes nearly $150 billion in new spending for the defense department and national security.

The bill now heads to the senate.