Protests take place at Congressman Ciscomani's office

A large crowd gathered outside Congressman Juan Ciscomani's Midtown office Thursday morning, urging him to take a stand against recent changes implemented by the new administration. Protesters held signs and delivered letters, hoping to make their voices heard.

Throughout the morning, drivers passing by the protest at Pima and Swan honked in support of the demonstrators. The sounds of frustration were clear as many voiced concerns about rapid governmental changes.

“The incredible changes that are happening so dramatically and so quickly in this country and in this state.. And in this congressional district,” one protester said.

Despite the public outcry, Ciscomani’s office remained open, with staff continuing their daily operations. Protesters took the opportunity to write letters and bring them directly to the congressman’s office.

“We are here doing business with our elected representative this morning. We want you to put your concerns in a letter.. Take it up to his office.”

Much of the frustration stemmed from cuts to government agencies, including the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E). Protesters hoped Ciscomani would take a stand against these reductions.

“Stop the hacking and chopping of our government,” one demonstrator said.

Ciscomani, however, defended recent budget adjustments, particularly those affecting the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). On Wednesday, he reassured constituents that the changes had not impacted veterans' benefits.

“So we have to make sure that we keep a close eye on this as we make the VA more efficient, that we don't lose any of that,” Ciscomani stated.

Following the protest, KGUN 9 caught up with Ciscomani again for his response to the concerns raised.

Protesters left feeling proud of the turnout, even if uncertain about the immediate impact of their efforts.