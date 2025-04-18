Protests continue in front of Rep. Juan Ciscomani's office

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With most Tucson schools off for Good Friday, educators, parents, and other supporters of the Tucson Educator Association spent the morning organizing.

Dozens gathered in front of Rep. Juan Ciscomani's office, 1636 N. Swan Road, to hold signs and write letters to deliver to his office. People voiced their concerns regarding cuts to the Department of Education, pushing the congressman to utilize his political power to support their message.

"This is about taking care of our community, and there's absolutely no interest in our community and defunding and dismantling public education. We're here to take care of each other, and if Juan Ciscomani values taking care of his community, which I imagine he does as a representative, then he needs to take a stronger stance to protect this labor of love," said Gage Stewart, a teacher at Pueblo High School.

Rep. Ciscomani's office provided the following statement:

Anytime constituents want to stop by my office and express their opinions, they’re welcome. My team is on hand to hear their concerns and we’re always willing to engage in civil, productive dialogue. The Office of U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani

A representative from his office also provided context of the congressman's stance on the recent cuts, including a letter addressed to U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Ciscomani and several other members of the Republican Party serving in the Congressional Hispanic Conference expressed their support for President Donald Trump's "efforts to rein in wasteful spending," they also shared their concerns.

The letter, dated Feb. 19, detailed their intentions to work with Speaker Johnson on finding a resolution. The following portion specifically pertains to the cuts to funding education:

...the House Committee on Education and the Workforce has been tasked with cutting $330 billion, where federal aid for higher education—such as Pell Grants—may be a target for reductions. Hispanic students make up a significant share of Pell Grant recipients, many of whom are first-generation college students striving for a better future for themselves, their families, and our nation. In the 2015-16 academic year alone, 82% of full-time Latino students relied on grants and loans, including Pell Grants, to afford college. If we are serious about empowering the next generation and strengthening our workforce, we must facilitate, and not undermine, opportunities that help students succeed.

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Conference

Still, protesters believed the threat of dismantling the Department of Education calls for more action, and took the opportunity to advocate for how they would like to see their local representatives taking action.

"Students fall through the cracks with the conditions we have now. And we can't stand for that, right? We have to not just protect DOE, not just protect public education at the state and federal level, but fully fund schools, the schools our students deserve. That's why we're out here," said Stewart.

An organizer with the Tucson Educator Association shared plans to rally on May 1 on International Workers Day.

"People are going to continue to come out here until we're heard," said Breanne Butner.