ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW: Rep-elect Grijalva to be sworn in when House returns

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Representative-Elect Adelita Grijalva is set to be sworn in before the U.S. House votes on the short-term spending bill that would reopen the Federal Government. It's been 48 days since Grijalva won Arizona's Congressional District 7 Special Election, the longest delay in modern history.

"I am happy and excited to be able to provide services in district," Grijalva told KGUN 9's Pat Parris Monday night. During the one-on-one interview, Grijalva spoke about the timeline and her prioirties once she is sworn in to her new, congressional seat.

"The ambiguity of the date is still sort of up in the air but I've heard the same thing, Wednesday or Thursday," Grijalva told Pat when asked when the ceremony would take place. U.S House Speaker, Mike Johnson, confirmed Grijalva would be sworn-in before representatives vote on legislation the U.S. Senate passed late Monday night. "Are you disappointed with the road that it looks like it's going down now that you didn't quite get what you wanted in the long run?" Pat asked Grijalva during the interview. The Representative-Elect said, "absolutely, we didn't get any of what we've been fighting for. That's incredibly disappointing because this was a lot of pain to a lot of people. Especially federal workers. When I spoke to them they said you keep fighting for our healthcare."

Grijalva also told Pat she is not convinced the House will even take up a bill that would extend Affordable Care Act subsidies. She says she still blames Speaker Johnson for the delay in swearing her into office but is looking forward to getting to work once she takes her oath.

"That button is a lot more than just ceremonial. It really is, opens the door to have full representation and access. And the responsibility of the job, which I'm very, I'm very much looking forward to," said Grijalva.

The Congresswoman-Elect also told Pat she has some 35 pieces of legislation she plans to co-sponsor and also plans to be the final signature on a petition to force a vote to release the Epstein files.