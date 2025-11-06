Senators Kelly and Gallego urge Senate to swear in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva; Barrasso blocks resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGUN) — Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego spoke on the Senate floor Thursday, calling on their colleagues to pass a resolution demanding the swearing‑in of Representative‑elect Adelita Grijalva (AZ‑07), whose constituents have gone 44 days without a seated member in the U.S. House.

Kelly told the Senate that “it’s been 44 days since Southern Arizonans elected Adelita Grijalva in a landslide to represent them in Washington,” and warned that “800,000 Arizonans … still do not have a voice in the U.S. House of Representatives because of political games being played by Speaker Johnson.” He said his office has seen an increase in constituent calls and case work because the district lacks a congressional office residents can turn to.

The effort to pass the resolution by unanimous consent was blocked after Republican Senator John Barrasso (R‑Wyo.) objected. Kelly criticized explanations offered by Speaker Mike Johnson for the delay — including a comparison to two Florida Republicans who were sworn in under what Johnson has described as “special circumstances” — and said those rationales did not justify denying Grijalva the oath.

Senator Gallego joined Kelly on the floor in support of the resolution.

“It is now the longest period in history that a duly-elected Representative has gone without being sworn in." said Gallego. “And why? Why does Speaker Johnson refuse to swear her in? Because he’s doing everything he can to prevent accountability for those connected to the Epstein investigation."

Kelly added, “So we have a message for Speaker Johnson: do your job. This isn't complicated. It's the basic stuff of being the Speaker of the House. It's the basic thing in our democracy, and it should not be impacted by politics. And I would like to think that every Senator here – whether they’re a Democrat or a Republican – would agree with that."