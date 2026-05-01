One antique mall celebrates milestone while another opens on Eastside

What's old is new again on Tucson's east side as one antique mall celebrates its first year in business on East 22nd and another opens at Broadway and Harrison.

Gypsy Caravan & Emporium, 7419 E. 22nd Street, is joining forces with Space Monkey Comics in the same shopping center for the Caravan's one- year anniversary party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

The event will feature sellers in the parking lot, food trucks and giveaways. More information here.

After you are done there, head down to 2430 S. Harrison Road, on the northwest corner of Harrison on Golf Links, to welcome Harrison Road Antiques to the neighborhood.

Tucson's newest antique mall opened on Friday. Its hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

More information: harrisonroadantiques.com

