Officers find over one million fentanyl pills in one day

U.S. Customs and Border protection say the weapons were being transported to Mexico.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Dec 29, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers found over one million fentanyl pills at the Port of Nogales in a single day, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Wednesday, officers discovered 541,000 fentanyl pills and nearly 40 pounds of meth in a car's doors and rear panels.

Later in the same day, nearly 700,000 more pills were found in another vehicle.

This follows a thwarted smuggling attempt on Monday, when officers found several firearms in a car, says Director Humphries.

Multiple assault rifles and a handgun were hidden in a car, which Humphries says were most likely going to be distributed to criminal organizations in Mexico.

