Officers find over one million fentanyl pills in one day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers found over one million fentanyl pills at the Port of Nogales in a single day, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Wednesday, officers discovered 541,000 fentanyl pills and nearly 40 pounds of meth in a car's doors and rear panels.

Later in the same day, nearly 700,000 more pills were found in another vehicle.

CBP officers stopped two loads on Wednesday. First load contained approx. 541,000 fentanyl pills, 4 lbs fentanyl powder and 37.55 lbs of meth concealed in doors and rear panels of a car. Seven hours later, approx. 689,200 fentanyl pills were found hidden throughout a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/A18UQLqyuH — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) December 29, 2022

MORE BUSTS FROM PORT OF NOGALES:



This follows a thwarted smuggling attempt on Monday, when officers found several firearms in a car, says Director Humphries.

Multiple assault rifles and a handgun were hidden in a car, which Humphries says were most likely going to be distributed to criminal organizations in Mexico.

CBP officers stopped a car attempting to leave the U.S. into Mexico. Officers found 5 assault rifles and a handgun hidden in the car. Some rifles had the serial numbers obliterated. All firearms confiscated. Weapons were most likely destined to criminal organizations in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/L0Ec8u90Qq — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) December 28, 2022