Nogales officers bust 1 million fentanyl pills over weekend

Confirmed through port director
The narcotics were discovered at the Nogales Port of Entry.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Dec 19, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have prevented a million fentanyl pills from entering the American black market.

Nogales Port Director Michael W. Humphries confirms these pills were found among six loads discovered between Friday and Saturday.

During these discoveries, Director Humphries reveals officers also found 22.3 pounds of fentanyl.

He says 74 pounds of methamphetamine were also busted.

"Good job by K9 team operations," thanked Director Humphries.

According to him, the attempted smugglers tried hiding these caught narcotic in the cars' bumber, tires on and in the body, in the center hump, and within wood decorations.

