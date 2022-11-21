Nogales port of entry seizes over half a million fentanyl pills over weekend

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have prevented over half a million fentanyl pills from entering the black market.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries confirms officers busted three loads over the weekend.

Altogether, more than 12 pounds of fentanyl powder and nearly 10 pounds of cocaine were also seized.

Director Humphries reveals the drugs were hidden in frame rails. He says some of these narcotics were also hidden in the a compartment built into the gas tank of a vehicle.

CBP officers at the Nogales POE stopped 3 loads over the weekend, totaling over a half million fentanyl pills, 12.35 pounds of fentanyl powder, and 9.8 pounds cocaine. Concealment methods included spare tires, frame rails and a compartment built onto the gas tank of a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/SrewASeZWQ — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) November 21, 2022

Customs has continued to notice tampering of gas tanks as an area to hide narcotics.

On Wednesday, officers also discovered nearly 270,000 fentanyl pills hidden in a gas tank.

On 11/16, CBP officers performing layered enforcement operations selected a vehicle for further inspection. During the search, CBP officers noticed tampering in the gas tank area. Upon dropping the tank, officers discovered approx. 269,600 fentanyl pills concealed inside the tank pic.twitter.com/XehSOjX8L8 — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) November 18, 2022