Officer reunites with healthcare team who helped save his life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police lost his leg three months ago after helping a pedestrian who was hit by a car.

Officer Kyle Lorenz was blocking lanes with his car while working on a hit-and-run case when a driver did not slow down.

As Officer Lorenz noticed the car was not slowing down he tried to get out of his when the car crashed into him crushing his lower leg.

He was taken to Banner University Medical Center where doctors tried to save his leg but weren't able to.

On June 29, Officer Kyle Lorenz got together with the healthcare team who helped save his life.

"Everybody from the doctors and the nurses when I was in the hospital just the best possible care I could ever ask for," Said Officer Lorenz. "My family and all my friends and coworkers, the whole coming to visit me has been just super uplifting."

Officer Lorenz has a new prosthetic leg and is back at work.

RELATED ARTICLE: TPD officer hit by car, badly hurt