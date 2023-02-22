Injured TPD officer “resilient” but long recovery ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have an important update about the TPD officer who lost part of his leg when an accused drunk driver hit him.

KGUN 9 On Your Side has more on the officer's recovery and what you can do to help.

Early Feb. 10, the officer was near Stone and Glenn, on the scene of a pedestrian hit-and-run when a driver hit the officer's car even though its emergency lights were on.

Tucson Police say the officer was so badly hurt doctors amputated one of his legs below the knee.

“If anybody was going to bounce back from this type of an injury, he has the right mental attitude and ability to do that.”

Officer Mike Gamez is president of the Tucson Police Officers Association. He says out of respect for the family they’re not naming the young officer but he has the resilience he’ll need for the challenge ahead.

“By no means is it going to be short. But I think because of the way he's placed the position that he's put his mind in. Well, if he was able to overcome it, it's going to be because of his outlook on the event.”

Officer Gamez says a lot of Tucsonans have asked how they can help. Now there’s a fund set up through the Erik Hite Foundation. Named after an officer killed in the line of duty, the Foundation works to help law enforcement officers and their families. Donations for the fund for the injured officer will go specifically to his recovery, not to the overall Foundation.

You can reach the fundraising site by clicking this highlighted link.

Officer Gamez says, “That vocal minority that doesn't support us. It often gets the most attention but I think the vast majority of our citizens support us, they support our actions, and they want to support us when we get hurt, you know, think, thank God, it doesn't happen too often.”