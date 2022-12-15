Officer injured after chasing suspect near El Con Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police officers were involved in a collision that left one person injured.
Officers were chasing after a suspect on foot on Wednesday evening near the El Con Mall.
One officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries along with the suspect for medical issues.
