Officer injured after chasing suspect near El Con Mall

Posted at 9:19 PM, Dec 14, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police officers were involved in a collision that left one person injured.

Officers were chasing after a suspect on foot on Wednesday evening near the El Con Mall.

One officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries along with the suspect for medical issues.

