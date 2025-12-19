November CPI report shows falling inflation, rising prices overall in first release since Federal shutdown

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its first Consumer Price Index report since the government shutdown.

This report compares November's numbers to September's since the shutdown meant the Bureau of Statistics wasn't collecting data for October.

While the Consumer Price Index measures the changes in prices over each month, many economists use it to measure inflation.

November's numbers showed a 2.7% inflation rate, down from September's 3% rate, showing the lowest inflation rate since July.

In that two-month period, prices overall rose .2% with housing prices staying steady with the overall rate, and energy and food prices rising by 1.1% and .1% respectively.

Comparing the annual changes is a bit more drastic. Energy prices rose by 4.2%, though gas rose by just under a percent at .9%.

While food prices saw a 2.6% jump in pricing from this time last year, produce was spared with a .1% increase, and dairy product prices actually saw a 1.6% price decrease.

See the full report here and an official summary here.