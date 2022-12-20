Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Newborn baby found in vacant lot on Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Estates

Watch the latest KGUN 9 Tucson News headlines any time.
police lights.jpg
Posted at 5:19 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 19:19:18-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department found a newborn baby in a vacant lot at Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Estates.

The newborn was found on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 1 p.m. at 615 W. Alturas St.

According to TPD, the newborn was inside a bag.

Unfortunately, the newborn passed away.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-crime.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 ANYWHERE YOU STREAM