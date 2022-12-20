Newborn baby found in vacant lot on Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Estates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department found a newborn baby in a vacant lot at Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Estates.
The newborn was found on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 1 p.m. at 615 W. Alturas St.
According to TPD, the newborn was inside a bag.
Unfortunately, the newborn passed away.
Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-crime.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.