New year: New pets at PACC going on Jersey's Journeys

Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Echo is a tan and black 1-year-old Akita mix. This sweet boy is an escape artist, which is how he found himself at PACC, so he'll need a home that can keep him secure. He's very friendly and loves people, including kids who are dog savvy. He also gets along great with big and small dogs and cats! He's treat motivated, knows basic commands, and will be a great companion.

- Tawny is a tan 8-year-old shar pei mix. She is a volunteer favorite at the shelter, and really loves a good cuddle. She's calm, friendly, super soft, and gets along great with other dogs. She has some allergies, but she comes with $1000 of free vet care thanks to the nonprofit Friends of PACC.

- Caspian and Percy are 7-month-old orange cats. They are brothers and best friends, so they would like to be adopted together. They're curious, friendly, playful and loving, and they can't wait to find their forever home.