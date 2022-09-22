New law allows motorcycles to pass stopped traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Saturday, drivers will probably see more lane filtering which allows motorcycles to move between stopped cars to head to the front of the traffic when stopped at a stoplight.

This is different from lane splitting, which is not allowed by this law. Lane splitting is when you see motorcyclists speed between moving cars.

A new law is taking effect on September 24 which allows lane filtering. We spoke to drivers and motorcyclists to see what they had to say about the law.

For driver Marty Rivera, he said his biggest concern is visibility for drivers with big trucks like himself.

“Half the time, like for instance Speedway, the lanes are very narrow. And half the time you just don’t see them cutting through,” said Marty Rivera. “It can become a hazard to either motorcycle drivers or us, in itself.”

He doesn’t think it should be legal, and motorcyclists should stay in their lanes.

“What’s the rush of getting through?,” he said.

Nancy Hart said driving has already been stressful around motorcyclists because of visibility.

“As I drive I already feel slightly cautious and nervous when there is a motorcyclist, because it’s hard for them to see me or me see them, so I just get a little nervous,” she said.

She hoped the law doesn’t change how they drive.

“I’m hoping it doesn’t encourage some motorcyclists to do that more often. However I think it really does depend on the driver. I don’t think it’s a blanket statement that everyone will,” she said.

David Mcomver said he doesn’t mind as long as the driver watches their speed.

“I don’t have a problem with it, I think it’s fine if it helps them to get to where they’re going quicker,” he said.

He hoped drivers learn to check around them once they hear about the law.

“I would hope that people would be more aware once they know of the law. Check your mirrors before you change lanes, and if a motorcycle passes you while you’re standing still, we all need to get to where we need to go eventually,” he said.

