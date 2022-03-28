Newly passed Senate bill gives motorcycles permission to travel in and out of traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey's recent signing of a Senate bill has given more leeway to motorcyclists traveling in and out of traffic.

He recently signed the bill Wednesday after it successfully passed through both the Senate floor and House of Representatives.

According to the legislation, two-wheeled motorcycles may overtake and pass traffic if vehicles sharing the road are at a complete stop.

However, the law only allows this passing if a motorcyclist:

OPERATES THE MOTORCYCLE ON A STREET THAT BOTH:

IS DIVIDED INTO AT LEAST TWO ADJACENT TRAFFIC LANES IN THE SAME DIRECTION OF TRAVEL. HAS A SPEED LIMIT THAT DOES NOT EXCEED FORTY-FIVE MILES PER HOUR. TRAVELS AT A SPEED THAT DOES NOT EXCEED FIFTEEN MILES PER HOUR.

Sponsored by Representatives Tyler Pace (R) and Frank P. Carroll (R), S.B. 1273 two-wheeled motorcycle operation is effective immediately.