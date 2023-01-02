New Arizona laws for 2023

ARIZ. (KGUN) — With a new year comes new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Nearly half of all U.S. states will increase their minimum wages in 2023 including Arizona.

The new minimum wage in Arizona will increase from $12.80 per hour to $13.85.

Some cities in Arizona are raising their minimum wages faster than the state. Flagstaff’s minimum wage will be $16.80 per hour.

The history of the Arizona minimum wage uptick that we have seen each year is as follows:

January 1, 2019 - $11.00

January 1, 2020 - $12.00

January 1, 2021 - $12.15

January 1, 2022 - $12.80

January 1, 2023 - $13.85

Plus, a new Arizona law on sealing criminal records may help some renters, but there are limitations. This law is the third effort by Arizona to give people with criminal records a second chance.

According to the Arizona State Legislature:

As of December 31, 2022, a person who is arrested, convicted or sentenced before, on or after December 31, 2022, may petition the court to have their criminal case record sealed. If the court grants the petition under A.R.S. § 13-911, the petitioner would be allowed to state on employment, housing, and financial aid or loan applications that they have never been arrested for, charged with or convicted of the crime that is the subject of the arrest or conviction. The petitioner must apply to seal their records in each court in which they have been convicted.

Arizonans with criminal backgrounds now have an opportunity to shield their records from public view, which can help benefit public housing assistance.

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the price of insulin for Medicare beneficiaries will be capped at $35.

According Medicare, the cost of a month’s supply of each Part D-covered insulin will be capped at $35, and you won’t have to pay a deductible for insulin, starting on January 1, 2023.

If you get a 60- or 90-day supply of insulin, your costs can’t be more than $35 for each month’s supply of each covered insulin.

If you take insulin through a traditional pump that is covered under Medicare’s durable medical equipment benefit, that insulin is covered under Medicare Part B — these benefits go into effect on July 1, 2023.

Changes to the tax credits for those purchasing used electric vehicles can receive up to $4,000 in credits but it may not exceed 30% of the vehicle’s sale price. According to the IRS, you may qualify for a credit up to $7,500 under Internal Revenue Code Section 30D if you buy a new, qualified plug-in EV or fuel cell electric vehicle (FCV). The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 changed the rules for this credit for vehicles purchased from 2023 to 2032.