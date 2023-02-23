Nearly 50 Southwest Gas customers lose service in Thursday outage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several Southwest Gas customers near Catalina Highway lost service Thursday due to an outage.
According to Southwest Gas, 34 residential customers and 14 commercial customers lost service.
A third-party contractor hit a gas line earlier Thursday. Southwest Gas said repairs are complete and service is in the process of being restored.
