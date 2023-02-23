Watch Now
Nearly 50 Southwest Gas customers lose service in Thursday outage

Several Southwest Gas customers near Catalina Highway lost service Thursday due to an outage.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 14:56:46-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several Southwest Gas customers near Catalina Highway lost service Thursday due to an outage.

According to Southwest Gas, 34 residential customers and 14 commercial customers lost service.

A third-party contractor hit a gas line earlier Thursday. Southwest Gas said repairs are complete and service is in the process of being restored.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

