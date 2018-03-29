Nearly 300 attend meeting to discuss future of Thornydale Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. - Nearly 300 parents and PTO members showed up at a meeting in Marana on Tuesday to make their feelings heard about the Marana Unified School District possible closing an elementary school.

MUSD says they are considering closing Thornydale Elementary School because of low enrollment numbers, but passionate parents say there are other ways to deal with those smaller numbers.

Other parents have told KGUN9 they hope the school stays open because of its classification as a Title I school, which means they have specialized programs for students with special needs.

Superintendent of Schools for MUSD, Dr. Doug Wilson read a statement to the governing board saying in part: "The decline in enrollment since 1994 is not a result of any boundary change nor has the District opened a new elementary school in the surrounding area during this time. We believe the decline in enrollment is contributed to the neighborhood having matured, resulting in fewer elementary age students in the neighborhood, as well as competing Charter schools having opened in the area."

The district could vote on closing this school as early as the 7 p.m. meeting being held on April 12 at the Marana Municipal Complex.

