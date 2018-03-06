Thornydale Elementary School parents concerned after potential closure

If you are unable to attend the meeting you can share your thoughts and feedback through "Let's Talk" 24/7 communication tool https://www.maranausd.org/letstalk, providing a written statement to the school principal, or email MUSD6@Maranausd.org.
Some parents tell Nine on Your Side that the school is their neighborhood school.
"We are a title one school and that's what is the difference between Butterfield and Quail run," says mother of two, Christina Harris.
Harris is especially worried about her youngest who is receiving title one benefits."My son is using the title one program. He is needing the help for his reading and he gets extra help in speech, as well."
Another parent, Shauna Quinturo says Thornydale has an exceptional special needs program. "My son has been attending it since he's been in school - he rely's on it 24-hours a day because he's in a wheelchair. They have a culture of inclusiveness so they see children in wheelchairs, with down syndrome and that's not strange here."
Other concern, potentially larger classrooms when combined at the other schools and the student-to-teacher ratios.
"We do not want that - we like the extra help that we get from the teachers and staff members," says Harris.
According to MUSD, Butterfield Elementary has 462 students enrolled with 19-25 students per class.
Quail Run Elementary has 521 students enrolled with 22-25 students per class.
Right now, at Thornydale there are between 17-26 students per class. The district says, one class is at 17.
"We have all this new stuff and where is it going to go? What are they going to do with the building? We have an awesome humming bird habitat and it's just a lovely school."