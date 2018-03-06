Thornydale Elementary School parents concerned after potential closure

TUCSON, Ariz. - Major concerns for parents who have their children enrolled at Thornydale Elementary.

The Marana Unified School District sent a letter describing the enrollment numbers and a consideration to close the school.

Now, the district is calling for the public to attend the MUSD Governing board meeting on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

The letter says, the potential closure of Thornydale Elementary is due to lack of enrollment in the past 8 years - right now, it stands at 307.

This was the letter sent out to @MaranaSchools parents informing them of the *consideration* of closing down Thornydale Elementary.



At 6 - hear from parents and a break down of how many students there are at other surrounding schools. pic.twitter.com/ZU3KEFxYMr — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) March 6, 2018

If you are unable to attend the meeting you can share your thoughts and feedback through "Let's Talk" 24/7 communication tool https://www.maranausd.org/letstalk, providing a written statement to the school principal, or email MUSD6@Maranausd.org.

If the MUSD Governing Board votes to close the school - new boundaries would be drawn to include Quail Run and Butterfield Elementary schools.

Some parents tell Nine on Your Side that the school is their neighborhood school.

"We are a title one school and that's what is the difference between Butterfield and Quail run," says mother of two, Christina Harris.

Harris is especially worried about her youngest who is receiving title one benefits."My son is using the title one program. He is needing the help for his reading and he gets extra help in speech, as well."

These are the numbers for @MaranaSchools Thornydale elementary.



1994: 733 students enrolled



2016: 311 students enrolled



2017: 307 students enrolled pic.twitter.com/gGYQw2I8K4 — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) March 6, 2018

Another parent, Shauna Quinturo says Thornydale has an exceptional special needs program. "My son has been attending it since he's been in school - he rely's on it 24-hours a day because he's in a wheelchair. They have a culture of inclusiveness so they see children in wheelchairs, with down syndrome and that's not strange here."

Other concern, potentially larger classrooms when combined at the other schools and the student-to-teacher ratios.

"We do not want that - we like the extra help that we get from the teachers and staff members," says Harris.

According to MUSD, Butterfield Elementary has 462 students enrolled with 19-25 students per class.

Quail Run Elementary has 521 students enrolled with 22-25 students per class.

Right now, at Thornydale there are between 17-26 students per class. The district says, one class is at 17.

"We have all this new stuff and where is it going to go? What are they going to do with the building? We have an awesome humming bird habitat and it's just a lovely school."

Parents have created a Facebook page named Help Save Thornydale from closing.

The Governing board meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The meeting will be held at 7651 N. Oldfather Drive.

On Thursday April 12, 2018, the MUSD school district will vote at their regularly scheduled Public meeting at 7:00pm located at the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Drive.

Follow News Reporter Jennifer Martinez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.